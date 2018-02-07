Procter & Gamble cutting 500 jobs in Iowa City

Procter & Gamble announced plans to shift product lines from one of its three Iowa City plants, taking about 500 jobs out of the area with them.

In a news release Wednesday, the company said it will transfer its shampoo, conditioner and body wash departments from Iowa City to a new plant in West Virginia.

The company said the shift will cut 500 jobs at the Iowa City location. About 700 P&G workers will stay in Iowa City. Those employees work on Oral B power and manual toothbrushes as well as rinse and mouthwashes.

P&G says the move is a result of a 2013 study to find more efficiencies in production. The company has closed several plants in the last six years as it shifts to fewer, larger factories and production plants.

"Decisions like this are never easy, but we are communicating this decision more than two years in advance to help our employees plan for the future," the company said in a release.

Procter & Gamble has three locations in Iowa City. The shampoo line makes Pantene and Head & Shoulder products and the dental care line produces toothbrushes and rinses for Oral B. The company says it will conduct a study on the best use for the vacated space once the shampoo lines move out.

The Oral B power brush line expanded just last year into a former Menards building on Highway 1, adding 150 jobs.

The company is also closing its Kansas City plant and moving operations to West Virginia.