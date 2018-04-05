Production begins at new Davenport Sterilite plant

The largest plastics housewares company in North America has begun production at its new Davenport plant.

“They successfully started production operations at the plant this past Monday, April 2nd (on schedule)!” Sterilite Executive Vice President Steve Stone told KWQC by email.

“We look forward to being part of the community and to our company’s growth in Davenport in the coming months and years.”

The sprawling two-million-square-foot facility, which is approximately twice the size of Davenport’s NorthPark Mall, is still under construction near Northwest Boulevard and I-80.

Sterilite said in early 2017 the Davenport facility will create 500 jobs within five years of operation, 400 of which would pay between $12 and $16 per hour and the rest at least $18.75 an hour.

Sterilite’s website currently shows a slew of jobs the company is still looking to fill, including both building and machine maintenance mechanics, material handlers, and shippers, among other positions.

The positions include “paid vacation time, health insurance, Health Savings Account (HSA), dental, vision and life and AD&D insurance, short-term disability, 401(k) retirement plan with a match, product discounts, and educational reimbursements.”

The listings indicate the Davenport plant positions are for “local candidates only.”

Although production began Monday, the building of the entire facility is not expected to be completed until later this year.

Interested job applicants may apply by clicking here.