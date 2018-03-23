Professor warns dog owners to be wary of deadly mushrooms found in yards

Two beloved pets are dead after eating a deadly mushroom.

The owner of Drago, a Saint Bernard who was about to turn 3 next week and Adoni, an 8-year-old Lab Retriever mix says she came home Sunday to find both dogs dead.

Her four other dogs were acting strange, some stumbling around and vomiting.

Blood exams at the vet would show traces of amatoxin, a toxin found in poisonous mushroom.

David Dorman is a toxicology professor at NC state's Veterinary School. He says those types of mushroom nicknamed death cap or death angel, can cause liver failure and there is no antidote.

"A dog that consumes those mushrooms can go from healthy to very clinically sick to dead within 24 to 48 hours," Dorman said. "So it's a very rapid disease syndrome."

Toxic mushrooms can vary in size and color, Dorman says there's no way to know which are safe.

If you have mushrooms in your yard, he recommends you get rid of all of them.