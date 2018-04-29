Program connects Iowans with students overseas

An Iowa international exchange student program is helping Iowans connect with students worldwide. The program works with 40 different countries and its now leaving an impact on a local Davenport woman.

It takes work for Shaimaa Nassr to create the perfect traditional Egyptian Koshari dish, but with a little mixing and tasting it all comes together. Just like the dish, Shaimaa, Farieda Vannasirikul, and Emerald Johnson all have their own spice that makes them who they are and because of that, they have become the perfect blend.

It's the first time Farieda and Shaimaa have visited Davenport Iowa. The largest city in the Quad Cities has been home for these two exchange students since August.

“I like people here they are so kind and they are so nice. When I walk past them they just are like hello, hi. Something like that you will not get it in the capital city (Thailand),” said, Farieda Vannasirikul Thailand Exchange Student.

The simple hellos that seem like nothing to Midwestern’s are a new experience for these two.

Shaimaa, who is from Egypt and Farieda from Thailand were connected with emerald through the Iowa Resource for International Service. The program which helps Iowans with student's worldwide aims to break stereotypes between the U.S. and other countries to create a better understanding.

“Once someone is in your home and in your own community and you are interacting with them on a regular basis. You're like oh, you’re just a person and it sort of just wakes you up to what's happening and what people are like across the world,” said Emerald Johnson, IRIS host mom.

As the ladies share their culture with the Quad Cities. The city has also been treating them with experiences they will never forget.

“Everybody was so excited to know about my culture, about my experience, and why I came here,” said Shaimaa Nassr, Egypt exchange student.

“We are so excited for the snow. We just be like ahh snow,” said Vannasirikul.

Like goodbyes meals eventually come to an end, but the taste and experiences always stay with you.

“It's been really amazing, it's completely changed my life,” said Johnson.

The students last day in the Quad Cities will be in June and although they are enrolled in school here. The class credit won’t count back in their home country, so they have to pick up where they left off. The program is also open to U.S. students to go across to some of those countries.

To learn more about the program or if you’re interested in hosting students contact: emerald@iris-center.org

