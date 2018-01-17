Progress on PVHS additions, renovations starting to take shape

Phase one of the nearly 21 million dollar project at Pleasant Valley High School is complete.

It includes a new main office space and a student common area.

"The school changing a lot," says PV senior Jack Angel. "It benefits a lot because it's just like a whole, new environment."

In the space is a cafe called "Spar"-bucks, a play-on-words after the school's mascot.

"It's so different," says student Laura Brown. "There's so much extra space which I think is really nice since our school is obviously growing a lot."

The main catalyst to the expansion project is the school's growth.

Principal Mike Zimmer believes Pleasant Valley is a growing school district which means the high school is growing too.

"This [project] is basically planning for the future and then trying to address some immediate needs," Zimmer explains.

Work is still being done on the three story tower adjacent to the gymnasium. Additional classrooms are being put into the building's old office space.

In the summer, work will be done to extend the hallway across the entire school campus. Administrators hopes to have the project completed by the start of the next school year.