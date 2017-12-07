Project NOW Inc. Rock Island Senior Center hosts "It's A Wonderful Life" holiday parties

Project NOW Inc. Rock Island Senior Center located at 2221 11th St. Rock Island, Ill. is hosting three "It's A Wonderful Life" holiday parties on Thursdays in December, from 11am-2pm. Organizers say the parties are being held for Good Food, Good Fellowship and Fun.

Seniors from the Project NOW's Rock Island County Senior Center are invited to celebrate. Those who participate will receive a vintage LIFE Magazine from the 1940s.

Upcoming parties are on Thursdays 12/7, 12/14 and 12/21. Those planning to attend should RSVP by calling 788-6335.