Project NOW hosting three holiday parties throughout December

The Project NOW Inc. Rock Island Senior Center will be hosting three "It's A Wonderful Life" holiday parties throughout the month of December on remaining Thursdays.

Seniors will celebrate at the parties where they will receive vintage LIFE magazines dated from the 1940's. Upcoming parties will be on Thursday, Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21.

The events will be located at 2221 11th Street in Rock Island and will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where seniors will be able to enjoy good food, good fellowship and fun.