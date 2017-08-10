Property damaged by shots fired in Davenport

Police are investigating after shots that were fired in Davenport Thursday night caused property damage.

Davenport police officers responded to the 500 block of Taylor Street in reference to a shots-fired call at approximately 7:35 pm on August 10, 2017. They canvassed the area and found several shell casings in the middle of the street.

Police say a vehicle and a house both sustained damage as a result of the shots being fired.

Police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.