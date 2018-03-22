Prophetstown man pronounced dead after grass fire

On Thursday, March 22, 2018, at 2:57 pm Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a motorist who was in the area of Matznick Road and Arch Road, rural Prophetstown. The reporting person observed an elderly male subject in the field. The elderly male subject had burning grass near the field when he was discovered. The male subject was pronounced dead by the Coroner. Deputies responded along with Lyndon Police, Prophetstown Police, Prophetstown Fire, and Ambulance.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.