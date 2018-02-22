Prophetstown residents rescued from ice jam warn others of danger

Whiteside County Sheriff's Office say eight people were rescued yesterday in Prophetstown after an ice jam.

Melanie Schutz and her two children were one of those rescued.

"There was a point where swimming never looked so good," Schutz says. "You didn't know what to do and you didn't know how soon the rescue unit was coming."

She says she tried to remain level headed for her family.

"I tried staying calm, that's the best thing you can do during something like that," Schutz adds.

In the summer, the river has risen before, but it's never been any thing like this.

Gerald Armstrong, Prophetstown fire department assistant chief says most of the families thought they could wait it out.

"The ice jam just kept making it worse," he says.

Schutz is grateful for the rescue crews.

"It was really cold out," she says. "For them to go out and risk their lives for us, it meant so much."

Armstrong reminds residents to keep an eye on the water levels and get out when you can.

The National Weather Service says the ice jam has shifted downstream and stretches from Prophetstown to Erie,IL.