Proposed tariffs on U.S. pork could impact farmers

A trade war is looming between China and the United States after President Trump announced new tariffs on a number of Chinese products. Friday, Chinese officials threatened retaliation, warning they could put tariffs on a number of imports from the United States, including pork. Farmer, Robb Ewoldt said profit margins in the industry have been slim for the last two years due to a surplus of grain globally. Ewoldt fears the proposed tariffs could make matters worse.

"It's frustrating for us in the ag [industry] because we know how hard we've worked for these relationships in China and other countries to sell our product."

China warned it could slap tariffs on 128 U.S. products worth a total of $3 billion, including a 25 percent levy on pork products and recycled aluminum imports from the U.S.

"We're trying to move all of these commodities all over the world so when something like trade wars come up or tariffs getting put on certain items that concerns us."

The idea of retaliation comes hours after President Trump signed a memo imposing tariffs on up to $60 billion worth of imports from China. While the tariffs are not final, Ewoldt is planning for what could be to come.

"We'll have to develop other markets to off-set what China was buying if that's the case it just takes time."

According to Chinese officials, tariffs would also be placed on other U.S. goods like fruit, nuts, wine and steel pipes. China plans to roll out these changes only if a trade compensation agreement with the U.S. is not met.