Prosecutor won't refile case stemming from former Missouri governor's affair

A special prosecutor said Friday she will not refile a felony invasion-of-privacy charge against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, a week after Greitens resigned from office amid allegations of personal and political misconduct.

St. Louis prosecutors last month dropped the charge that stemmed from Greitens' extramarital affair with his hairdresser, and Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker was appointed to determine whether it should be refiled.

With the legal deadline to file charges about to expire, Baker said Friday that "we do not have sufficient evidence" to file a charge.

Greitens, a 44-year-old former Navy SEAL officer, resigned June 1. One allegation was that he took a photo of the woman involved in the affair in 2015 without her permission while she was blindfolded and at least partially nude. He also was accused of illegally using a donor email list from a charity he founded to raise money for his campaign. Legislators were meeting in special session to consider possible impeachment.

Baker was tasked with deciding the invasion of privacy case after Judge Rex Burlison last month granted a request from Greitens' attorneys to call St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gardner as a witness. Greitens' attorneys argued that a private investigator Gardner hired to look into Greitens had committed perjury and withheld evidence.

Baker, a Democrat, said she believed the woman's assertions "about being photographed are true" but prosecutors lacked corroborating evidence and, without further time to search for it, it would have been difficult to prove a crime beyond a reasonable doubt.

Messages seeking comment from Greitens' attorneys and the St. Louis circuit attorney's office were not immediately returned.

Greitens' attorneys have said that St. Louis prosecutors stopped searching for evidence of the compromising photo after failing to find it on Greitens' cellphone or in cloud storage. The former governor repeatedly declined to answer media questions about whether he took the photo.

"If you don't have the photograph, it's hard to get the conviction," said Ben Trachtenberg, an associate law professor at the University of Missouri who teaches courses on evidence and criminal procedure.

In exchange for Greitens' resignation, Gardner last week dropped the charge pertaining to the charity's email list.

Earlier this week, the House also dropped a request that a judge enforce its subpoena for records relating to any coordination between Greitens, his campaign committee and a secretive nonprofit called A New Missouri that has supported Greitens' agenda.

Still pending is a complaint to the Missouri Ethics Commission alleging Greitens' filed false reports related to the charity's donor list. It's also possible that a federal investigation is ongoing; the chairman of the House investigatory committee has said he spoke with the FBI this year about issues related to Greitens' political fundraising.

But "it seems like things are wrapping up," Trachtenberg said. He added: "As a practical matter, people are very interested in scandals that involve a current governor and a lot less interested in scandals that involve a former governor."

Greitens' troubles began in January, when St. Louis station KMOV-TV reported that the governor had an affair in 2015 with his hairdresser and played a conversation secretly recorded by her husband in which she discussed the alleged photo. Greitens admitted to the affair shortly after the TV report, but denied criminal wrongdoing.

The woman testified to a special Missouri House committee that Greitens bound her hands to exercise equipment, blindfolded her and removed her clothes before she saw a flash and heard what sounded like the click of a cellphone camera. She has said Greitens threatened to disseminate the photo if she spoke of their encounter but later told her he had deleted it. Officials have not released the woman's name.

Scott Simpson, the attorney for the woman, said in a statement that he and his client "hope other women in similar situations are not discouraged by this process." The statement said "the most intimate" details of the woman's life "were made public by a vengeful ex-husband and a second man willing to spend millions of dollars spreading lies about her in an effort to save his political career." The amount of money Greitens spent on his defense has not been disclosed.

The House committee's report in April also included the woman's testimony alleging Greitens had restrained, slapped, shoved, threatened and belittled her during a series of sexual encounters that at times left her crying and afraid.

___

Associated Press reporter David A. Lieb contributed from Jefferson City.