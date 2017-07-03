Prosecutors ask judge to gag ex-pharmaceuticals CEO Shkreli

Prosecutors want a New York judge to make former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli stop talking.

They filed a motion in U.S. District Court on Monday, asking that Shkreli and attorneys for all parties refrain from making statements outside court.

Shkreli is on trial for charges of federal securities fraud. He's most notorious for raising the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent while at another company and has been nicknamed Pharma Bro.

Federal prosecutors say Shkreli has interacted with the media since the jury for his trial was picked, in the courthouse, outside and on digital media. They say his statements risk tainting the jury.

Defense attorney Benjamin Brafman objects to a gag order and has accused reporters of baiting his client.