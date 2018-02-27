Prosecutors demand 30 year sentence for former South Korean president

Prosecutors have demanded a 30-year prison term for former South Korean President Park Geun-hye for alleged bribery, abuse of power and other crimes in a landmark corruption case that marked a stunning fall from grace for the country's first female leader.

The Seoul Central District Court was expected later Tuesday to set the date when it will announce the verdict and sentence if she is convicted.

If the court finds her guilty, Park would be the third South Korean president convicted of crimes. The others were former military generals involved in a 1979 coup and a 1980 civilian massacre.

Park didn't attend the court session Tuesday.

Following massive protests by millions and impeachment by lawmakers in December 2016, Park was formally removed from office and arrested in March last year.