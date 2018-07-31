Protecting your identity and personal information

After a data security breach was announced by Unity Point Health, the CEO of Consumer Credit of the Quad Cities has some tips for keeping your personal information secure.

“There’s been major data breaches everywhere, virtually everywhere,” Brian DeLaney said.

DeLaney helps people get out of credit card debt, but he also provides tips on how to keep your identity safe.

“I mean you’ve got Hillary’s email server, you’ve got the United States government where a lot of personnel files were broke into and then, of course, the really big one from a credit standpoint was Equifax,” DeLaney said.

He says it is nearly impossible to be 100 percent safe in this digital age.

“You personally cannot protect that information anymore,” he said. “You got to rely on that third party to do it.”

But still, he says, there are some things you can do to try and protect yourself.

“Do I have the choice of giving it to them and if so, do I have the choice of telling them yes, save it, or don’t save it,” DeLacey said.

For example, if you are online shopping, do you need the convenience of saving your credit card information through the site?

“If I don’t let them save the credit card number, yes it’s a little more work but they don’t have, theoretically anyway, they don’t have my credit card number stored on their server so if they do get breached it’s not going to be there for them,” he said.

But if your information is compromised, here are the steps to follow:

First, place an alert on your credit report. This tells lenders you are potentially the victim of fraud and they will need to positively ID before opening a line of credit.

Next, order a copy of your credit report, immediately after you are notified of the breach, 30-days following the initial check and 90 days following the breach. You have access to three free credit reports a year, one through each major credit-reporting company.

Finally, make sure you are monitoring your checking, savings and credit card accounts for any suspicious activity.

