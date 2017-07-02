Protesters call for President Trump's impeachment in the QCA and across the country

One local organization held an impeach trump rally in Davenport today.

Kyle Chapman is held back by his fellow Trump supporters from confronting Trump protester Nevin Kamath, far left, at the impeachment march at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on July 2. (Jay Janner / Austin American-Statesman via AP)

The group marched from Lafayette Park across the Centennial Bridge to Schweibert Park in Rock Island.

Organizers say their main goal is to call upon Representative Cheri Bustos and Dave Loebsack from both Illinois and Iowa to enact articles calling for impeachment.

"It feels really good to have the Quad Cities representing and letting people know that we're watching, that his conflicts of interest and his obstruction of justice are not acceptable to us," said Dan Morris with Rock Island County Indivisible. "It's interesting that this is going on during the Fourth of July weekend and I hope as we reflect on how great this country is we can also reflect on how important it is to put country over party."

Protests and counter-protests also played out nationwide on Sunday. Demonstrators rallied outside the Texas state capitol in Austin, calling for the congressional ouster of our 45th president.

A pro-trump crowd joined in with a Confederate flag and voices loud enough to match those heading the impeachment rally.

A vocal but smaller crowd banded together at Atlanta's Piedmont Park, demanding impeachment in the peach state. Protesters there are calling the possibility of collusion with Russia the reason the president should leave office.

And New Yorkers convened at Columbus Circle, going round and round with Trump supporters at one point, with different views on how exactly to make America great again.

"I feel Donald Trump is demeaning the office of the presidency and putting me and my 5 children in danger. And the only think I have is to put my body on the line," said protester Henry Kaplan.

