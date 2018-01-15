Public hearing regarding Kwik Star proposal to be held next week

Mayor Ray Allen said they have started the process of getting public opinion on the proposed Kwik Star project. He said a number of residents are behind the project, while others oppose it.

Last week, the Planning and Zoning Commission rejected the proposal. Mayor Allen said everybody has a right to request a change in zoning in a situation like this, but said the project is important to residents and businesses nearby.

"But it is a big deal for the people around it and businesses that might be affected. We have a lot of people in town that are very favorable towards this project. We know that much too," he said.

He added that if something was going to change near his house, he would also want to learn as much possible about the change.

"I hope I would have an open mind to it and you know I'm concerned about the businesses that might be directly affected. I don't think there's any question they're likely to be. You know, they've been serving LeClaire a long time. You know, we don't want to see anyone harmed by this project," he said.

He said his main concern is the businesses that may have to close.

Council will discuss the project and there will be a public hearing on January 22.