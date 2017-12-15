Public help sought after possible remains of missing IL woman found

Police have discovered suspected human remains which they believe could be those of an Illinois woman reported missing in 2010.

Illinois State Police recently acquired information leading investigators to the southern part of the state to a rural location in Jefferson County.

Suspected human remains at the site, which were badly burned, are believed to possibly be those of Beth Bentley, 48, of Woodstock, Illinois.

Bentley disappeared after a friend dropped her off at an Amtrak Station in Centralia, Illinois on May 23, 2010.

She intended to take a train back home to Woodstock but was reported missing when she never arrived.

Investigators are now trying to positively identify the remains, and reviewing other evidence found at the scene.

Anyone with information about Bentley’s disappearance is encouraged to contact state police at (618) 542-2171 or Woodstock Police (815) 338-2131.