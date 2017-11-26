Weigh-in on the future of 30th St. and 14th Ave. corner

Wednesday, November 29 there is a public input meeting planned in Rock Island.

The meeting aims to discuss the future of the corner lot at 30th St. and 14th Ave. The lot is located by Cool Beanz Coffee and Happy Joes.

The city and public works are working together to come up with a new vision for the piece of land.

Those interested can weigh-in Nov. 29 at Kavanaugh's Hill Top Tavern (30th St. in Rock Island).

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

For questions call Ryan Berger at (309)-732-2901.