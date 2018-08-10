Public viewing for Perseid Meteor Shower at Pleasant Valley Junior High

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Perseid Metor Shower arrives this coming weekend and local astronomers are offering a good place for viewing.

The PV Astro Club along with the Quad Cities Astronomical Society, will gather at Pleasant Valley Junior High School in Le Claire Saturday, August 11th, 2018.

There will be telescopes set-up for viewing behind the school building near the track. Viewing will begin at sunset around 8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

For more details, follow this link: http://riverdaleiowa.com/qcas-meteor-shower-party-invite/

