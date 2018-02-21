Public works departments working overtime to fix potholes

Driving along roads in Davenport and Bettendorf has become a little bumpy.

"[Weather] this time of year is what pops up the loose pieces of concrete," says Bettendorf Public Works Equipment Operator Jeff West. "It definitely keeps us busy."

Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason says six to eight crews are working overtime for the next several weeks until the volume is under control.

In the last 15 days, Davenport has received 135 pothole requests. Public Works says it has addressed 40 areas so far.

Bettendorf crews say they work six to seven hours each day and visit about 30 locations to repair.

"We want to clean the holes up the best we can," West adds. "We don't want to come back to them."

Public works crews are also asking drivers to drive slow while they are working.

"A lot of people's attention isn't necessarily on driving down the road," West says. "As times have changed with the potholes and smartphones, we're interested in going home at night."

Residents can Report potholes by clicking the link.

