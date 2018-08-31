Puppy Pulled From Sweltering Car

A small puppy is recovering after being left in a car by its owner as temperatures peaked above 90 degrees outside of her Ohio home Wednesday afternoon.

Police were notified by a woman who was out walking her dog in Sagamore Hills. She says her own dog kept barking at the car, but she couldn't see a dog inside. She told her husband, who is an officer with at a neighboring police department. The message was then forwarded to Officers Tim Ellis and Tony Pistone on patrol in Sagamore Hills.

"Walking up to the car we could see all four windows were cracked about half an inch. I mean just enough to get a finger through," said Ellis.

He couldn't see the animal, but did see a cage inside the car covered with blankets.

"I heard a faint whimpering. It almost sounded like a bird chirping very faintly inside the car," Ellis said. "At that point I said, we need to get inside this car. There's some kind of animal in there and it is so extremely hot, nothing could live in there."