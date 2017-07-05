Puppy abandoned at airport found with heartbreaking note

A puppy named Chewy is now being held at a Las Vegas shelter after he was found abandoned in an airport bathroom.

Connor and Millie's Dog Rescue CMDR posted images of Chewy and the note he was found with on their Facebook page on July 1. According to the note, Chewy's former owner was forced to abandon him because she couldn't afford to take Chewy on her flight. Because she was fleeing a domestic abuse situation, she had to leave Chewy behind.

The shelter that currently has Chewy said they have been overwhelmed with adoption applications for him. They're imploring the applicants who inevitably don't receive Chewy to consider looking at any of the other dogs who are currently sitting in shelters, waiting for homes.

"Please consider the hundreds if not thousands of 'Chewys' loaded with love that are desperately seeking homes in shelters which are at max capacity, rescues are full! Please consider adopting another wonderful companion in his honor!" the shelter said in a Facebook post. "They too were a Chewy: they've lost their home through no fault of their own. Life is tenuous in a shelter, lonely and the days seem endless in a cage."

Because of the numerous applications for Chewy's adoption, a new owner has not yet been selected. You can follow Chewy's adoption story on the Conor and Millie's Dog Rescue CMDR Facebook page.