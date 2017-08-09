Putnam Museum to hold eclipse viewing party

The Punam Museum in Davenport will be hosting a free viewing party of the solar eclipse later this month.

The Putman Museum and Science Center will stream the total eclipse live from Aurora, Nebraska. Aurora is the second longest full eclipse point in the US.

The museum will also have experts from the Quad City Astronomical Society on hand to explain the science behind the eclipse.

For those who would rather see the event in person, the museum will also have a viewing area outside. The Quad Cities area won't see a total eclipse, but we're expected to see about 90 percent of it.

The event will be on August 21, 2017 from 11 am to 2 pm.

For more information or to reserve a spot in the museum's theatre for the live stream, visit the Putnam Museum website.