Q-C residents speak out toward the DACA policy at dreamers rally

The rally was held at the Esperanza Legal Assistance Center in Moline.

Last week, President Trump announced that the DACA program would end in six months if Congress does not create a replacement plan.

DACA recipients and supporters said this policy is important for their future.

Created by an executive order under former President Obama Administration, DACA allows anyone who has arrived in the U.S. undocumented before the age of 16 years old to be deferred from deportation.

Many in the Quad Cities are fighting to make sure their voices are heard. However, supporters of President Trump’s decision said Congress, should pass a new law.

According to DACA recipient Idalia Villalpando she said she’s living in limbo.

“All we want to do is be able to work and provide for our family. I have a four-year-old daughter that is US born citizen and I am a single mom. That's all she has,” said Villalpando.

Villalpando said being a DACA recipient and a business owner, she wants to make sure she and her family are okay.

“Dreamers have kids that we have to worry for those depend on us so we're living in fear right now of what can happen,” said Villalpando.

Approximately 800,000 people in the United States are undocumented citizens who rely on DACA.

President of the Lulac Council Jazmin Newton-Butt said it is time for Congress to make a permanent decision

“I think Congress needs to understand that this is an issue that can't take a back seat. This is an issue that they need to take on and they need to take it on now.

They need to sit down and have real discussions about what it's going to take to pass a formal legislature in the form of that dream act that's going to give these people a permanent solution,” said Newton-Butt.

However, those who support President Trump said the President is doing so.

According to South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham, he said the President’s decision is benefiting all Americans.

“The President is trying to cut a deal that I think would be good for the country as a whole. He is not the President for the population … he is the President of all of us. If he can bring Democrats and Republicans together to find a place for these kids to stay in the country they know and they know of no other country and secure our border, that would be a giant step forward. I applaud him for the effort in this matter,” said Graham.

Those who attended the rally wrote postcards to Congressmen as to why they believe the Dreamers Act should get passed.

Some members of the Lulac council are planning to take a trip to Washington D.C. to personally deliver some of the postcards too.