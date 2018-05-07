QC Sports Hall of Fame inducts three new members

Adam Lingner, Franc Freeman and Jenni Fitzgerald were inducted into the QC Sports Hall of Fame Monday night at the annual Salute to Sports.

Lingner was a three-sport athlete at Alleman high school before committing to play football at Illinois. He also played in four Super Bowls as a long snapper and lineman with the Bills.

Freeman coached Bettendorf wrestling for 27 seasons, leading them to 16 MAC titles.

Fitzgerald starred at North Scott high school as a volleyball and basketball player. She was named Ms. Basketball in Iowa in 1986. She is currently an assistant under Lisa Bluder at Iowa.