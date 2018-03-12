QC ALDI stores now offer home delivery

Four ALDI grocery stores in the Quad Cities are now offering home delivery through the Instacart delivery service.

Instacart allows customers in certain parts of the country to shop local grocery stores online, then have their orders delivered to their homes, Instacart says, in as little as one hour.

ALDI joined Instacart last year and is expanding to the Quad Cities starting Monday.

The four QC locations taking part include two stores in Davenport, Iowa at 1702 Brady Street and 5262 Elmore Avenue, along with locations in Illinois including 1880 38th Street in Rock Island and 4211 Avenue of the Cities.

Business Insider reports that Instacart charges $7.99 for one-hour delivery or $5.99 for two-hour or more delivery, and that the price can increase at busy times.

In addition to the Quad Cities, ALDI is also expanding its home delivery to shoppers across Chicagoland, Northwest Indiana and Rockford, Illinois.