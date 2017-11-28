QC Airport looks to keep local business travelers

In a new effort to encourage local travel, the Quad City Airport launched the Fly Local Alliance.

Last month, a study shown to airport authorities detailed 30 percent leakage of travelers to Chicago. At that time, they launched the trip calculator. It is a feature on airport’s website allowing travelers to compare costs when deciding which airport to fly out of.

This month, they’re reaching out to local businesses.

“What are they experiencing out in the industry as a road worrier, what complications do they have,” said Cathie Rochau, with the Quad City Airport marketing department.

Businesses that choose to participate will send out surveys to its travelers who give feedback on their experiences. The business will also have access to perks like a business lounge, VIP welcome signs and on-site meeting rooms.

“Let us look at our calendar, let us look at what other services can we offer you because those are the things where we can go the extra mile,” Rochau said.

They hope by making things easier for the business traveler, in-turn, those people will fly locally when it is time to head out for personal reasons.

“We do want them to be our customer when they’re on their own dime and that’s very important because that can be the icing on the cake for our numbers,” Rochau said.

People traveling for personals reasons have expressed increasing airfare as the main reason for using other airports instead of flying out of the QC.

“Airports do not have a say in the fare,” Rochau said.

But she added they are doing what they can to help keep costs lower.

“We will try to have conversations with them about some of the comments we’re receiving; however at the end of the day they have analysts at their corporate headquarters that are doing their job behind the scenes,” Rochau said.

Airport officials say the key to keeping the QC Airport viable is seeing the same level of travelers as the population of this community. According to the airport, they are currently meeting that expectation.

