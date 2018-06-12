QC Crime Stoppers increases maximum reward for first time in 36 years

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities decided it was time for a pay bump. For the first time since 1982, the organization’s board authorized up to $2,500 for crime tips.

“Our board of directors has decided $1,000, the amount we've had since 1982, didn't reflect the times, and we'd like to show a much more proactive approach to solving crimes,” said Det. Jon Leach with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Det. Leach said a higher reward amount can lead to more tips.

“There’s an inherent risk especially if you have the knowledge of a fugitive of where they're at,” Leach said. “A lot of times there's only a select amount of people that know where that person is.”

For more than 30 years QC Crime Stoppers has offered up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of murder, sexual assault and kidnapping suspects to name a few.

The new $2,500 leeway was approved this week, and the reward maximum has already been raised in two Crime Stopper’s cases.

The reward for information leading to the arrest of Tre Henderson is one. He is accused of assaulting a five-year-old in Davenport in April.

Another is the recent murder investigation of Jason Roberts. Roberts was fatally shot on Saturday morning, June 9. The reward for information about his case is up to $5,000 thanks to a matched donation by a friend of Roberts.

Outside help from donors is something Leach said happens from time to time.

“We have Trudy Appleby was one of the more recent ones, we also had Janda Motor which donated money to a dog that was murdered in Davenport last year,” Leach said.

Leach hopes the overall increase in reward money helps lead to a safer QCA.

“We’re hoping that helps bring in more tips and shows the Quad Cities that we're trying to do everything we can to throw as much money and resources as we can to solving crimes making the area safer,” Leach said.

You can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or through the Crime Stoppers app.

