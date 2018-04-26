QC Honor Flight marks 4,000 veterans served

The Quad Cities Honor Flight has sent it's first flight of 2018 off to Washington D.C. This flight marks a major milestone for the local chapter, 4,000 veterans served.

"It certainly is an honor to serve that many veterans and have so many people in the community that are excited about that," said Hub Commander Steve Garrington.

The lucky veteran who is marking the milestone is 97-year-old Mark Wegener.

The Burlington veteran has become somewhat of a local celebrity, but he said he doesn't need all the attention.

"Well I'm not a celebrity, but I like it," said Wegener. "But I don't think I deserve all this."

Wegener was given a specific shirt letting people know about the special milestone he's apart of. With a smile on his face, the veteran walked through the airport and accepted thank you's for his past service.

Despite his "guardian", or helper for the trip, Wegener's adventure is purely solo.The veteran told TV-6 his wife passed away a little over a month ago, and, despite support to prepare for the trip, his remaining family isn't able to make the welcome home ceremony. Wegener even drove himself to Moline for the flight.

When asked how he felt if the QCA adopted him into their homes, he had a simple response.

"That's right I like to be adopted," said Wegener.

All the veteran wanted to really do was thank the QCA community for making the trip possible.

"I know it's going to be a real good trip and this is a really good opportunity for all us veterans," said Wegener. "And I sure want to thank everyone who makes this possible."

Now the QC has a chance to return the favor. The welcome home ceremony is set for April 26, and it's recommended those heading to the airport get there around 9:30 p.m.