QC Medic recruits nearly 500 bone marrow donors as a way to help others and himself

A man whose job it is to help save lives is facing a life-threatening illness, himself. He's a medic in the Quad Cities and has been diagnosed with a form of leukemia. But his approach to fighting the disease is to help others in hopes that someday, it will help save him.

We first introduced you to Quad City paramedic Jim Lange two years ago, after he was diagnosed with chronic lymphatic leukemia--a form of blood cancer.

Today, he looks a little different, with a nearly bald head. But he didn't lose his hair through chemotherapy or any other treatments.

He had it shaved off with other first responders at the Called to be Bald event organized by University of Iowa students to raise money for the bone marrow registry.

"I want to get as many people in the bone marrow registry as I can so that they can maybe save a stranger, or me," Lange said.

Ever since his diagnosis, it's been Lange's mission to get people to sign up to be potential donors, in part because when it comes to bone marrow, finding the right match is difficult...only a 30 percent chance within one's own family.

"Give that to somebody," Lange asked as he handed information to a couple of people who walked by his table set up along Cody Street in front of the Medic EMS station in LeClaire.

With the company's blessing, Lange's turned his workplace into a donor registration center. And through his efforts, he's signed up nearly 500 people.

"Jim's a riot, haha," said co-worker and paramedic Karin Hill. He is great with people. He loves helping the community. He loves to be out involved."

"A lot of people are registered, I'm registered, my husband's registered," Hill added.

Typically, a bone marrow transplant is the only way to beat the disease. For Lange, his condition is stable. So far, he has not needed treatment, but he knows that day is coming.

"They say to me all the time, 'you're a medic, how does it feel to save a life?' You can do it too, very easily--get on the bone marrow match." Lange said.

There are just a few qualifications. You need to be 18 to 44 years old and in good health. And it's easy to get involved. Just stop by any Quad City EMS medic station in LeClaire, Eldridge, Davenport or Blue Grass, Iowa and they'll sign you up.

See below for more donor information and eligibility:



