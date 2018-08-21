QC Missing Persons Network reacts to Mollie Tibbetts news

"We hate these cases," said Dennis Harker. "I would prefer that Quad Cities Missing Persons Network would go out of business cause we don't have any cases."

Harker is the Executive Director of the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network, and he himself went through a family tragedy. "You immediately have hope, you have fear for what's going on," he said. "Sometimes you're angry with that person if it's a teenage runaway - all sorts of emotions go through your mind but initially you're thinking we need to do everything we can to help find that person."

Mollie Tibbetts, the 20-year-old University of Iowa student who went missing over a month ago, caught a lot of people's attention. Harker and his organization reached out to help, just as they do with any other missing persons case.

News broke today that officials may have found the young woman's body, along with the man responsible for her death. Harker wants the family to know that now more than ever, the community is there for them.

"To the family now I would say you've done everything that you possibly can," he said. "This is a huge trauma that can have a major impact on families and relationships so hang in there for each other and do what you can."

After his family losses, he has dedicated his life to helping people through these tough times, along with search parties in an attempt to find more missing people. He said that with all the knowledge he gained from his experience with missing loved ones, he tries using that to help prevent similar situations.

"How do you turn things around? How do you make something positive out of tragedy? Any case where Mollie's family might be able to do this, or Jake Wilson's family, or Trudy Appleby's family - put your energy where it can help others because you've learned a lot through your experiences," said Harker.

Harker said that the QC Missing Persons Network helps with resources even after helping with searches. Some of those resources include spiritual ways of coping with tragedy, and other groups to help get through the rough process. He also said that as a male there is a stigma that you can't express emotions, but in a traumatizing event like losing a loved one it's more important than ever to express what you are going through. Harker urged any male dealing with situations like the one the Tibbetts family is going through, to reach out to other male family members and talk to help each other get through this difficult time.

"We like to let the family know that the community does care and that's so important."