QC River Bandits travel for first playoff game

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – The QC River Bandits are set to open the first round of the Midwest League playoffs Wednesday, September 6 in Peoria, Illinois.
The Quad Cities team will face off with the Chiefs at Peoria team's home stadium, Dozer Park.
The quarterfinal game is the first in a series of three. The second game is set to be played in Davenport at Modern Woodmen Park.
The Bandits clinched the second half Western Division crown about a week and a half ago.
The QC team's overall record for the 2017 regular season was 79-59.
The first game in Peoria starts at 6:30 p.m.