QC River Bandits travel for first playoff game

The QC River Bandits are set to open the first round of the Midwest League playoffs Wednesday, September 6 in Peoria, Illinois.

The Quad Cities team will face off with the Chiefs at Peoria team's home stadium, Dozer Park.

The quarterfinal game is the first in a series of three. The second game is set to be played in Davenport at Modern Woodmen Park.

The Bandits clinched the second half Western Division crown about a week and a half ago.

The QC team's overall record for the 2017 regular season was 79-59.

The first game in Peoria starts at 6:30 p.m.