QC Success Fair aims to help the unemployed

Iowa Works and the Illinois Department of Employment Security teamed up for the QC Success Fair earlier today. The job fair had over 100 different employers, the most at a Quad Cities job fair according to Iowa Works Marketing Specialist, Martha Garcia-Tappa. "There are jobs out there," she said. "There's lots of jobs and they're looking for great people."

With the unemployment rate being as low as it's ever been, companies are trying harder than normal to reach out and get people applying. "Unemployment is so low, honestly it's an all time low," said Performance Food Service employee, Kathy Sattizahn. "I think different companies are competing against each other for those top quality candidates and of course everybody wants the best. We try to get the word out there and attract as many people to apply as possible."

Because of that, this job fair was different than most. The companies that came to the fair worked together to have resources laid out for those who were applying and weren't quite qualified for some of the positions.

"This here will help them find, at every level, what they need to have to find that job," said Garcia-Tappa. "This success fair has been strategically planned with our partnership with Illinois and the Rock Island Arsenal to find the folks that still have those gaps and may still be looking for work - whether education or they may not have the resources for day care or any resources for housing."

The Rock Island Arsenal was present and offering help for any veterans that may be searching for jobs. A lot of veterans may have served and not been able to build up their skills or education for jobs that require specific qualifications. Command Sergeant Major Brian Heffernan said that the Arsenal works with Non Paid Work Experience, which is a way for those who served to make money while gaining experience.

"Basically the Veterans organizations, the VA's, can pay a salary for an individual to work and get experience," he said. "Then we have the opportunity to hire them provided they're doing good work for us."

But Heffernan didn't limit those veterans to just Arsenal positions. "The winner is a veteran. If a veteran gets a job, regardless of what organization it is, we're happy and that's what we're looking for."