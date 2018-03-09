QC Today makes clarification for Davenport girl

Morgan Ottier and David Nelson clarified a story Friday morning for a little girl who watches KWQC every day.

Kenedee worried that nor-easter meant NO Easter. The QC Today anchors clarified that for her.

On Thursday, Quad Cities Today ran a story about the nor'easter bringing winter weather to millions of people across the East Coast.

Kenedee, 7, thought Nelson and Ottier said, "no Easter." She ran to tell her mom, worried Easter was cancelled.

Don't worry, Kenedee, Easter is safe. We're sorry!