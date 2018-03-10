Dozens march to celebrate international women's day, hoping to inspire others

Thousands of women across the globe celebrated International Women's Day earlier this week. Over 150 walks took place all over the globe in 60 different countries, today, QCA women are continuing the conversation. The women participating today, took it a step further, hosting their first Global Mentoring Walk.

The Global Mentoring walk was designed by the 'Vital Voices Global Partnership,' a group that invests in women leaders to help change the world. The purpose of the walk was to inspire a new generation of women to take charge. Local leaders are serving as mentors to young high school students to stand tall and chase their dreams.

One of those young women who look to take charge and inspire others is 18 year old Clare Vanspeybroeck. Who says she's looking to connect others with local women leaders.

"All of us are about to choose, where we're about to go to and I thought that the best way to start that would be with Mentors and be mentoring and getting the advice from the women who came before us," Vanspeybroeck

So 50 women of all ages talked, got to know each other paths and passions, hoping to learn and push each other. Mentor, Diane Baker says she always looking to give advice to the next generation.

"Dream big, most things are possible, find a way to do it and don't let anybody tell you, you can't there are lots of possibilities out there," Baker said.

Young women like Mindy Hoang listened to those words, now she says she knows her, and other women can be anything they want to be.

"I can see that how like women are powerful and can make a career for themselves in this world today and how we're rising in power as well," Hoang said.