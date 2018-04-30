QC car thieves keep keys, steal cars twice

Joshua Croxton and his fiance were out to a birthday party on April 21st at Gunchies in Davenport.

"We've got two babies at home and we were finally able to get a night out for mom and dad," said Croxton.

His fiance left her black Ford Escape unlocked.

"She's notorious for locking things up," he said. "It was just wrong day wrong time."

Croxton left his wallet, with no money in it, and the keys to his car in the glove box. The spare key to the Ford Escape was also on that key ring.

"They got into the glove box, found my wallet with my ID and address on it, and took my keys and her car straight to my house and took my vehicle," he said.

Two days later, they found his Jeep Patriot and the Ford Escape with minor damage.

"It feels like a violation," he said. "Feels like someone is just stepping all over your territory."

Then, with both cars locked in the driveway, the thieves came back and took the Ford Escape again because they still had the key

"It's currently MIA." he said. "You don't feel safe in your own home."

The family of four replaced the locks in their home, but Croxton is still on edge.

"You don't know what they're capable of," he said. "They're very bold. It is sad that I have to feel this way in my own neighborhood and my own home."

Davenport Police confirmed the Escape was taken with the same key. On March 9th, they had a similar situation happen.

Bettendorf Police also had a GMC Denali taken twice with the same set of keys the second time last year.

Police say they do take keys found when they catch kids and put them into evidence. But, they do say it is difficult to keep track of all of the keys.