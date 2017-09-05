QC 'dreamer' fears deportation after DACA repeal

20-year-old Eduardo Jiminez and his family moved from Mexico to the Quad Cities when he was 2-years-old. Since then, the so called 'dreamer' has graduated high school and now splits his time between two jobs, working nearly 100 hours each week.

"My dream is to open up a restaurant and you need money to do that," Jiminez said. "I am working for it because I believe if you want something in life you have to work for it."

Jiminez relies on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. He credits the program to helping him achieve his goal of one day starting his own business.

"I was open to a bunch of opportunity, I was able to get a drivers license I was able to get a social security card to work, I was able to go to school."

However, Jiminez said he is now uncertain of his future. Tuesday, the Justice Department announced it's ending DACA, the program that allows undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children to remain in the country.

"It's just mind-blowing to be honest with you, to know that something could be taken away just like that."

Attorney Eric Reyes practices Immigration Law and said that the repeal could be beneficial if the DREAM Act is passed in its place.

"It would say you're not only not going to be deported but we're going to make you citizens," Reyes said. "Anyone else would become legalized fully and not worry about being deported in the future."

In the meantime, Reyes said those who rely on the DACA program can apply for asylum or a waiver to help protect themselves. Meantime, Eduardo said he won't allow the repeal to railroad his future plans.

"I am just going to hope for the best right now, keep on working and just go from there because that's all I really can do now."