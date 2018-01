Photographers along Davenport's riverfront braved the extreme cold temperatures on New Year's Day to capture the majestic bald eagle.

Photographers and spectators gather near Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport to watch eagles feed in the Mississippi River. Temperatures at the time were around -10 degrees Fahrenheit.

KWQC Photojournalist Mike Ortiz spoke to Todd and Rakesh and asked them why they do it.