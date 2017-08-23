QC eye doctors get calls from concerned eclipse viewers

Some in the Quad Cities are worried they may have seen too much of Monday’s eclipse.

“We did have a couple calls right away with concerns,” said a spokesperson for Eye Care Pavilion in Davenport. “One patient made an appointment.”

Other QCA eye doctors have also gotten calls from some fearing they may not have properly protected their eyes.

An Eye Surgeons Associates spokesperson reports receiving a call Tuesday afternoon, 24 hours after the event, from someone worried about eclipse eye damage.

Signs of damage could be a dark spot or hole in the center of your vision, eyesight that appears dimmed, and light sensitivity.

Diagnosing such an injury could take time, according to Dr. Yasser Elshatory, a retina specialist with Eye Surgeons Associates.

"Symptoms can occur within hours, but the damage may take days or longer to become apparent,” Dr. Elshatory said.

“Initially, there is a dark spot in the center or slightly off-center in one's vision. In most patients, the vision will improve to some degree over a period of weeks to months, but in some permanent loss of vision is present.”

If one suspects eye damage, a visit to an optometrist may be the first step.

“Once the initial solar burn occurs in the retina, there is no way to reverse the changes. All one can do is to wait and see how things will heal on their own," Dr. Elshatory said.