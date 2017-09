According to AAA, the national average for gas is $2.51. That's up $0.16 from last week.

In the QCA, the average sits a little lower at $2.36. But, that number is still up $0.16 from last weeks average of $2.20.

Hurricane Harvey continues bring spikes in gas prices as major refineries have been taken off-line due to flooding.

