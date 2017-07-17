QC high school blood drive; saving lives and fighting hunger

With summer vacations, the local blood supply is running short, so the Quad City blood bank is holding a friendly competition as a way to get high school students involved.

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has Quad City high schools in competition for a grand prize of $250 dollars.

The money goes toward the Student Hunger drive in the fall.

Here's how it works: Monday, July 17, 2017, you can donate blood at locations near the Dillard's stores at NorthPark and SouthPark malls.

Blood center officials say vacations often disrupt regular donation appointments, so they tapped young people to help recruit donors and boost their reserves.

"Summer is a challenging time for the blood supply ..We like to have our high schools, who are so good to us all year round, come out in the summer time and help us donate and help save lives," said Lori Arguello with the MVR Blood Center.

Courtland Johns is a student and a volunteer for the project.

"Ultimately we're helping our community. We're giving back. We're making the area a place that people want to live by helping those who need a little extra hand," Johns said.

The blood drive continues until 7 p.m. The location with the most donations will win. When you donate you will also receive a $10 gift card.

