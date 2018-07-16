QC man survives semi-trailer crash that destroyed car

Jonathan Talbot is still hospitalized and in tremendous pain nearly a week after a crash that broke several bones and destroyed his car.

Yet, the East Moline man feels lucky.

“Everyone I know says that it’s a miracle that I am alive,” Talbot tells KWQC via email from his Iowa City hospital bed.

“My brother is a paramedic and has said that any time they are called to a vehicle-semi collision, it is a foregone conclusion that they are dealing with {a fatality}. Every doctor and nurse that I have shown the crash picture to has stated that it is unbelievable that I survived.”

Talbot was driving on 23rd Street in Bettendorf early last Tuesday morning when his 2000 Oldsmobile collided with a semi-truck on State Street, passing under the truck’s trailer before striking a traffic light post, concrete planter, and fence.

The Oldsmobile came to rest on the fence with its hood sheared off and nearly the entire roof collapsed.

Bettendorf Police say Talbot “failed to obey a traffic control signal” after entering the intersection when the light was red.

“I knew I needed to replace the brakes, but I have never had them fail so completely on a car before,” Talbot said.

“They had been sounding like the brake pads were beginning to grind on the rotors, which I have heard before, but this was new and frightening.”

The driver of the semi was not injured, much to Talbot’s relief when he later regained consciousness.

“I do not remember anything until I was being loaded in an ambulance, and even then, my memory of the next several hours is fuzzy.”

Talbot’s injuries include multiple skull fractures, cuts, scrapes, and a nose broken in two places.

Doctors in Iowa City still have him under observation six days after the crash, but Talbot, 35, is hopeful he will be allowed to go home Tuesday.

Bettendorf Police Sgt. Andrew Champion says a series of factors worked in Talbot’s favor.

“Seat belt use and airbag deployment undoubtedly played a role in his survival,” Champion said, adding it was also fortunate the tanker trailer involved was not loaded.

“The lower profile of {Talbot’s Oldsmobile} allowed it to pass under the semi-trailer with less interference then an SUV, for example,” Champion said.

Talbot’s brother, Tony Talbot, who happens to be a paramedic with the city of Aurora, Illinois, has seen many similar accidents with far different outcomes.

“Jonathan is really lucky to have survived the accident,” Tony Talbot said.

“Generally speaking when cars go underneath a semi-trailer, it results in much more significant injuries and fatalities.”

Looking at graphic photos of his demolished car, Jonathan Talbot says his outlook will never be the same.

“I am grateful for this very fleeting gift we have called life, and I want to make the absolute most of whatever time God has seen fit to grant me.”