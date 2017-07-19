QCA may feel as hot as 110°F this week

Dangerous heat is forecast for the Quad Cities Area for the remainder of this week.

Areas south of I-80 are under excessive heat warnings and advisories on Wednesday as high temperatures in the low 90s combined with the humidity will make it feel as hot as 105°F.

Parts of the QCA are expected to be under heat warnings and advisories at various times until the end of the week with the heat index reaching as high as 110°F on Thursday and Friday.

The National Weather Service warns anyone unprepared will be at risk of heat illness or heat stroke and advises drinking plenty of water, wearing light-weight and loose-fitting clothing while avoiding strenuous activities during the hottest part of the day.

Children and pets should never be left in vehicles under any circumstances but it is especially important to avoid during extreme heat.

The QCA also has the chance of stormy weather in the coming days.

