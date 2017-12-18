Quad Cities memorial service for homeless marks longest night of the year

The Quad Cities Shelter and Transitional Housing Council invites all Quad Cities area residents and businesses to participate in a memorial service for friends and family members who have at one time or another been homeless and who have died over the last year.

The memorial service will be held on the River Drive side of the Community Health Care parking lot. The service will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 21. The service will include the reading of poems and scripture, as well as a moment of silence. After the half-hour service, a vigil will be held until eleven o'clock as a reminder to keep those less fortunate in the thoughts of the community during this season of celebration. This event is being held in conjunction with the Winter solstice, the longest night of the year, to bring much needed awareness to the issue of homelessness in our community.

"Last year at this time more than 386 of our family, friends and neighbors were homeless in Scott County. And, we are seeing signs that the numbers will be about the same this year," said Ben Cleaveland, President of the Shelter and Transitional Housing Council. "A lack of affordable housing, health crises, mental illness and other serious problems have caused Quad Citians to be in a state of need and our memorial event gives people a chance to step into their shoes, while at the same time providing some critical help." Event organizers will be accepting donations of hats, gloves, scarves, coats and blankets throughout the morning.

The Shelter and Transitional Housing Council is a collaborative effort of various social service agencies in the Quad Cities area that assist individuals and families with emergency shelter, transitional and permanent housing and supportive services