Strong storms expected for TV6 viewing area

There's a chance the Quad Cities could see some severe and dangerous weather on Wednesday. The QC metro and areas west of the Mississippi River have been placed under a tornado watch for the evening hours of June 28.

The KWQC Weather Team is monitoring the situation closely. They say there is also a strong chance for hail and damaging winds.

As of about 3 pm, the tornado watch is set to expire at 10 pm. For more information, visit the weather page on our website and/or tune into our broadcasts at 4, 5, 6, and 10 for the most up-to-date forecast.