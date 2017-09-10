QC natives brave Hurricane Irma in Florida

Nikki Oppel and McKenzie Bert were raised in the Quad Cities area and are accustomed to the severe weather of the Midwest.

"I've never experienced anything like this," says Bert, who originally hails from Orion but now lives in the Miami area.

Bert moved to Florida to attend graduate school at the University of Miami.

"I keep telling people I'd much rather have a tornado," she jokes.

Oppel, grew up in Bettendorf and moved to Fort Meyers two years ago to swim at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Both women tried to leave the area but ran into some travel difficulties: Bert's flight was cancelled and Oppel was able to find shelter in West Palm Beach.

"We weren't safe anymore there," Oppel says staying in the West coast side. "Basically in an hour we decided to pack up and move over to the other coast."

Oppel says she feels much safer than when she did still on campus.

Bert and Oppel believe Hurricane Harvey convinced Florida residents to take Hurricane Irma much more seriously.

"Florida people are so calm when it comes to hurricanes," says Bert. "Seeing everybody leave and get nervous makes me think Harvey had a big impact on how we feel about this storm."

Oppel has classes cancelled through next Thursday but she is unsure what will be waiting for her back at school.

"I've been thinking it's kind of scary what we're going to go back to over in Fort Meyers, how much flooding and devastation," she says.