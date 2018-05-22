QC non-profits partner to serve breakfast to the hungry, homeless

It's been less than a week since Timothy's House of Hope in Davenport was forced to close, due to lack of funding. The organization served meals, including breakfast several times a week to the hungry and homeless. Since the closure, area non-profits have teamed up to continue providing free breakfast for those in the community. Cafe on Vine is partnering with other organizations to serve a hot breakfast of pancakes, biscuits and gravy and other baked good five days a week. Executive director, Waunita Sullivan said it's a collaborative effort to serve the entire community.

"They can get the food they need and want and that's how you should do it, serve by example and that's what we'll try to do together."

Breakfast is served at Cafe on Vine on west 6th Street in Davenport Monday through Friday from 7 to 7:45 a.m. Anyone is welcome to attend.