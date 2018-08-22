QC ragweed pollen soars to record high

Wednesday’s ragweed count in the Quad Cities is higher than on any other August 22 in the past 20 years.

That is how long allergist Dr. Mark Blaser has been keeping track of pollen levels.

“I think ragweed sufferers will notice an abrupt beginning to their allergy season, and ragweed symptoms will go on for another three or four weeks,” Blaser said.

Wednesday’s count hit 260g/m3 (counts are measured in grains per cubic meter of air sampled) which is extraordinarily high.

For comparison, “anything more than 50g is likely to bother people,” Blaser said.

“The 260g/m3 count today will be high enough to trigger symptoms in nearly everyone sensitive to ragweed.”

That said, Blaser also says you may be one of the lucky ones.

“Some people are more sensitive than others and the specific numbers don’t correlate specifically with symptoms.”