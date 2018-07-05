Upset QC residents sound off about fireworks debris

Bob Stone says he was not able to enjoy the Fourth of July at his home near Vander Veer Botanical Park.

“We could not even be outside in our own yard due to the amount of ash, embers, substantial debris and trash that rained down on us,” Stone writes in an email sent Thursday evening to two Davenport officials and the media.

Stone complains his neighborhood was “like a war zone” as some of his neighbors shot fireworks toward or near his home.

The fifth of July was not much better that the Fourth, Stone writes, because his “street was never cleaned up” and “we had to clean our yard so our dogs would not try to eat the debris.”

The email was sent after business hours to Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch and Davenport 5th Ward Alderman Rita Rawson, neither of whom had yet responded when Stone spoke with KWQC less than an hour later.

KWQC also heard from several other Davenport residents on Thursday complaining about fireworks debris in their neighborhoods.

Pyrotechnics in general have been controversial in the Quad Cities since Iowa law was changed last year legalizing the sale of fireworks – and the use of them during certain times of the year – statewide.

Some municipalities like Davenport have since then imposed tighter restrictions on when fireworks may be legally used in those municipalities.

Still, some like Stone believe more needs to be done.

“Having fireworks in the city has been a real problem for Davenport residents,” Stone writes in his email.

Mayor Klipsch, Councilperson Rawson, and Davenport Police did not immediately respond to KWQC’s requests for comment Thursday evening.

Stone said he did not expect a response until Friday at the earliest but did not want to wait until then to start a public dialogue.

“We would like to work to change the law in Davenport to reflect respect and consideration for others,” Stone said.